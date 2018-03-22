Alec Bruice
Business
Strong Fourth Quarter for OCB Bank
Business
Alec Bruice: Home Sales Expected to Expand Modestly in 2017
Lifestyle
Alec Bruice: FHFA Raises Conforming Loan Limits: Ventura’s Rise, Santa Barbara’s Stay Same
Business
Alec Bruice: California Supreme Court Rules on Horiike v. Coldwell Banker
Lifestyle
Alec Bruice: Door Open May be Open to More Affordable Homeownership
Lifestyle
Alec Bruice: 2017 Commercial Real Estate Forecast Is Strong
Lifestyle
Alec Bruice: Millennials Driving Housing Market
Lifestyle
Alec Bruice: Survey Shows How Student Loans, High Rent Weigh on Homeownership
Lifestyle
Realtor.com® Ranks the Hottest ZIP Codes for 2016
Lifestyle
Alec Bruice: Realtor Group President Calls HUD Condo Rule a ‘Start,’ but Says More Changes Needed
Opinions
Alec Bruice: Realtor Group Wins Private-Property Rights Case
Lifestyle
Alec Bruice: FHFA Announces New Streamlined Refinance Offering for High Loan-to-Value Borrowers
Real Estate
Alec Bruice: California Supreme Court Hears Dual Agency in Real Estate Transactions Case
Real Estate
Alec Bruice: Now Is the Best Time to Invest
Real Estate
Alec Bruice: Study Illustrates Just How Much It Pays to Own in an A+ School District
Real Estate
Alec Bruice: Realtors Help Consumers Make Smart Back-to-School Home-Shopping Decisions
Real Estate
Alec Bruice: New Young Professionals Network to Participate in August ‘Month of Giving’
Lifestyle
Alec Bruice: New Poll Shows Housing Remains a Priority for Most Americans
Real Estate
Alec Bruice: Condo Legislation Passes U.S. Senate, Offers Relief for Homebuyers
Real Estate
Alec Bruice: SBAOR Golf Tournament Raises $57,000 to Benefit Sarah House
