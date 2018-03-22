Triathlon Allison Moehlis: It Wasn’t Perfect, But Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Experience Worth Every Step Lessons learned — and a gap of a minute and 20 seconds — are inspiration and motivation for a repeat performance next year

Triathlon Allison Moehlis: Ready or Not, Here Comes a Force to be Reckoned With Regardless of where she finishes the Santa Cruz Ironman 70.3, our author and intrepid triathlete has already raced past her biggest challenges