-
Advice
Safety Net: Providers Facing Double-Edged Sword with New Health-Care LawMore people will have insurance, but officials at hospitals and clinics say they expect funding cuts
-
Advice
Safety Net: Most People Will Be Affected By New Health-Care LawCoverage for mental-health and substance-abuse services expected to be among the biggest changes
-
Advice
Santa Barbara County’s Safety Net: A Noozhawk Special Project
-
Advice
Safety Net: Demand for Services Expected to Jump with Affordable Care ActSurge of new patients most likely won't be matched by an increase in the number of physicians
-
Advice
Safety Net: Emergency Rooms Strained by Growing Load of PatientsMedical staffs struggle with under-sized facilities and crush of cases — half of which involve mental illness and addictions
-
Advice
Safety Net: Mental Illness Places Escalating Burden on Emergency RoomsFront-line doctors say acute ER care system not helping psychiatric patients get better, and their numbers are rapidly increasing
-
Advice
Safety Net: Health-Care Providers Face Significant Challenges Serving UninsuredPrograms for low-income patients focus on primary care, outreach while attempting to move toward preventive help
-
Advice
Safety Net: Poor Children May Have Most to Gain from Health-Care ChangesPreventive care is expected to be a higher priority under new health-care reform law
-
Advice
Safety Net: Without Health Insurance, Many Put Off Critical TreatmentProfound changes in how low-income people receive medical care expected after the Affordable Care Act kicks in Jan. 1
-
Safety Net Series
Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County HealthyClinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
- 1. Santa Barbara Unified School District to Create Task Force for School-Safety Measures - March 22, 2018 | 10:14 p.m.
- 2. Santa Barbara Volleyball Has Its Way Against Buena - March 22, 2018 | 9:57 p.m.
- 3. BizHawk: Max’s Restaurant in Santa Barbara Closing After 34 Years - March 22, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.
- 4. San Marcos Edges Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse - March 22, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.
- 5. Authorities Looking For Man Posting Fake Flyers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access… - March 22, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >