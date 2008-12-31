Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Local Attorney on Drug Charges

A local attorney is facing drug charges after his arrest as a result of a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

Narcotics detectives with the sheriff’s department began the investigation several weeks ago after Alan Greg Karow, 48, was suspected of using heroin and prescription pills, and of coming to court while under the influence of a controlled substance.

About 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22, detectives witnessed Karow park his vehicle outside a residence on the 4000 block of Ninth Street in Carpinteria.

As he had on several occasions, Karow purchased heroin from a man through the passenger window of his car.

After witnessing previous transactions, detectives had obtained search warrants that they were prepared to serve.

After the transaction, detectives followed Karow’s vehicle, which he drove for a few blocks before parking. When detectives approached Karow’s vehicle, he was preparing to smoke the heroin he had just purchased. Upon seeing the detectives, Karow tried to flee, but he couldn’t get his vehicle into gear. He was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives found Karow in possession of one gram of heroin and several prescription pills.

Detectives arrested Karow on numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of prescription pills without a prescription. He posted bail on Dec. 22.

As part of the investigation, detectives also were able to connect Dean Ralph Mull, 47, as the suspected drug dealer.

A search of Mull’s residence turned up more heroin. Detectives arrested Mull for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is on a parole hold in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.