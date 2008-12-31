Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Local Attorney on Drug Charges

A local attorney is facing drug charges after his arrest as a result of a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department investigation.
About 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22, detectives witnessed Karow park his vehicle outside a residence on the 4000 block of Ninth Street in Carpinteria.
As he had on several occasions, Karow purchased heroin from a man through the passenger window of his car.
After the transaction, detectives followed Karow’s vehicle, which he drove for a few blocks before parking. When detectives approached Karow’s vehicle, he was preparing to smoke the heroin he had just purchased. Upon seeing the detectives, Karow tried to flee, but he couldn’t get his vehicle into gear. He was taken into custody without incident.
Detectives found Karow in possession of one gram of heroin and several prescription pills.
As part of the investigation, detectives also were able to connect Dean Ralph Mull, 47, as the suspected drug dealer.
A search of Mull’s residence turned up more heroin. Detectives arrested Mull for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is on a parole hold in the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.