Daniel Goldberg Enters 35th District Assembly Race

Daniel Goldberg announced via a YouTube video on Friday his intentions to run in the 35th District Assembly race.

Running as a Republican, Goldberg said he plans to support farmers statewide and protect the environment. A newcomer to politics, he wants to use his ideas to create policy that will effectively help the state of California, which he said has become an out-of-control roller-coaster with the average Californian at risk.

In the past several years, Goldberg has spent most of his time analyzing the issues that have enveloped the state of California.

“We built this mess out of giving away everything, but now that the money is gone, we can’t just take everything back, especially in this economy,” Goldberg said. “We have to find new revenue streams that don’t tax. We have to go back to innovating, back to what made this state so great.”

He said the biggest disaster to the state has been the hyper-partisanship that has gripped Sacramento.

Goldberg wants to promote democracy in the primary by offering Republicans and voters another choice when it comes to who represents them.

“You can never have too many candidates,” he said. “Just look at last year’s presidential election. We started out with a large group on both sides, and the voters decided on who was best.”

Goldberg’s main campaign theme is to help farmers both locally and statewide. He comes from an agricultural background, his family has grown flowers since the 1950s, and he feels that the average farmer has been pushed around too much. If elected, he said he plans to stand up for the farmers in his district and help them with government interaction.

Challenges facing farmers include water, land, regulation, labor and foreign competition.

“If you really look at the problems farmers are facing, you will see that they are problems that affect many people in the state,” Goldberg said. “Helping the farmers also means helping all the people that work for them and their families. It’s about more than just the farmers.”

— Daniel Goldberg is a candidate for the 35th District Assembly seat.