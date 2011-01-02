Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:29 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Heavy Rain, Snowcapped Mountains Expected with Latest Storm

Up to 3 inches of rain possible by Sunday night, snow levels to drop to 3,000 feet

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 2, 2011 | 12:08 a.m.

A frigid low-pressure system sliding down the California coast is expected to bring rain — and even snow above Santa Barbara — as it moves through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Sunday. Rain is likely to be heaviest on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast into Sunday night, with up to three inches possible.

The National Weather Service said isolated thunderstorms are possible early Sunday with rainfall amounts of a half-inch to an inch. Later on Sunday, periods of heavy rain are likely and weather officials said the storm could drop as much as three inches of rain before it moves into Ventura and Los Angeles counties Sunday night.

Snow levels ranging as low as 3,000 feet are expected, the weather service said, with significant accumulations likely in the backcountry.

Sunday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the low 50s, with east southeast wind between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts as high as 30 mph are possible.

A 40 percent chance of rain is forecast for Monday morning, but the rest of the day should be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-50s. Showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday, but the rest of the week should see most sunny days and temperatures gradually rising into the mid-60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s are forecast through the week.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 