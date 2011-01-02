Heavy Rain, Snowcapped Mountains Expected with Latest Storm

Up to 3 inches of rain possible by Sunday night, snow levels to drop to 3,000 feet

A frigid low-pressure system sliding down the California coast is expected to bring rain — and even snow above Santa Barbara — as it moves through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Sunday. Rain is likely to be heaviest on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast into Sunday night, with up to three inches possible.

The National Weather Service said isolated thunderstorms are possible early Sunday with rainfall amounts of a half-inch to an inch. Later on Sunday, periods of heavy rain are likely and weather officials said the storm could drop as much as three inches of rain before it moves into Ventura and Los Angeles counties Sunday night.

Snow levels ranging as low as 3,000 feet are expected, the weather service said, with significant accumulations likely in the backcountry.

Sunday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the low 50s, with east southeast wind between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts as high as 30 mph are possible.

A 40 percent chance of rain is forecast for Monday morning, but the rest of the day should be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-50s. Showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday, but the rest of the week should see most sunny days and temperatures gradually rising into the mid-60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s are forecast through the week.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .