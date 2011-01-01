‘Rent’ Ready to Rock at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Jonathon Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera, Rent, opens at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., at 2 p.m. Sunday for a single matinee performance, and then begins its regular run at 8 p.m. Friday.

The center has not posted the cast list on its Web site yet, but the show will be directed by David Ralphe and Fred Helsel, with musical direction by Gary Poirot and choreography by Becky Castells.

Rent has had memorable success, not just winning the Pulitzer, three Tonys and two Drama Desk Awards, but becoming one of the longest-running musical shows on Broadway. As most people probably know by now, Rent is based loosely on Puccini’s opera La bohème, derived, in turn, from the novel Scènes de la vie de bohème by Henri Murger.

Larson had the inspiration to translate the starving writers, painters and musicians of 1830s Paris into the hungry writers, actors and musicians of contemporary Greenwich Village. It is a remarkable fit, right down to the specter of a lethal disease that seems to specifically target the denizens of this creative underworld. In the 19th century, tuberculosis was the scourge of the Romantic artists; in our own time, it is HIV/AIDS.

Larson must have had an ecstatic “Eureka!” moment once the uncanny correspondences occurred to him. After that, the show must have almost written itself. If he didn’t have quite Puccini’s genius for fusing pathos and passion with unforgettable tunes, he had nevertheless extraordinary lyric gifts and a spectacular talent for speaking to and for his contemporaries.

Unfortunately, someone else got to gather the rich harvest of the seeds sown and cultivated by Larson. After a limited three-week workshop production at New York Theatre Workshop in 1994 — during which the word-of-mouth buzz became deafening — Rent was set for an official Off-Broadway opening in the same theater on Jan. 25, 1996. Larson died suddenly, the night of Jan. 24, 1996. All the glittering prizes and financial security came to him posthumously. The production moved to Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996. The rest, as they say, is history.

Rent will play every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between Jan. 7 and Feb. 13. Friday-Saturday shows start at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, $14 for children 12 and under. They can be purchased from the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center box office, 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., or by phone at 805.583.7900.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .