Missing Yellow Lab Returns Home in Carpinteria

Jack, a 4-year-old male yellow Labrador retriever that was lost about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, on Cravens Lane and Foothill Road in Carpinteria, has been returned home safe and sound.

The owner of a neighboring alpaca farm took Jack in overnight and let him sleep on her bed.

She saw one of the fliers the family had posted on her way home from church on Sunday and called the number listed.

“We are so happy to be reunited with Jack,” Victoria Urquhart, Jack’s owner, said in an e-mail to Noozhawk. “It is nice to know there is still good people in this world willing to help others. Thank you for all of your help in our search.”

