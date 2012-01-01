Fun and Fit: Fix Your Posture, Part 5

Look 10 years younger in less than 10 seconds with this quick zip trick

We bring you a guest posture maven for your viewing and “stand up tall” pleasure — our mom!

She made us what we are today — alive! Oh, and lifted up posturally, thanks to her

nagging, reminders

dance background.

Check out how our mom transforms herself from an active senior to frail little old lady back into a force to be reckoned within less than one minute. Learn our quick zip trick to look 10 years younger in less than 10 seconds.

Agents, talent scouts and publicists: Our mom is available for media interviews and bookings. Ya gotta admit she’s pretty cute!

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .