Jeff Moehlis: Hot Tuna Coming Back to the Lobero Theatre on Friday

Jack Casady played bass guitar for the 1960s band Jefferson Airplane, which is best known for the hits “Somebody To Love” and “White Rabbit.” The band’s albums Surrealistic Pillow, After Bathing At Baxter’s, Crown of Creation and Volunteers are among the best of the psychedelic rock genre.

Casady also played on “Voodoo Chile” with Jimi Hendrix and “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” from David Crosby’s first solo album. As the ‘60s wound down, Casady and Jefferson Airplane lead guitarist Jorma Kaukonen’s attention shifted to their new band, Hot Tuna, which focused on acoustic and electric folk- and blues-based music.

The following is an excerpt of a recent phone conversation with Casady, who was at his home in Los Angeles. Hot Tuna, with special guest David Bromberg, will be playing at the Lobero Theatre on Friday. The show is sold out, but click here to see if tickets have become available.

Jeff Moehlis: What can we look forward to at your upcoming concert in Santa Barbara?

Jack Casady: Jorma and I have been doing a lot of playing this year. As you know, we released a new album Steady As She Goes, and we’ve been touring that album and playing all the material off that album, either in our electric format or our acoustic format. So in this acoustic format with David Bromberg, a long, longtime friend of ours, we look forward to featuring a lot of the new material, and having a good full night with Barry Mitterhoff at our side playing mandolin and many other musical instruments of acoustic picking for the fans and the audience to enjoy.

JM: Am I correct that David Bromberg has played with Hot Tuna before?

JC: Yeah, we’ve done quite a few shows together, aside from really being longtime friends. Both Jorma and David have done a bunch of tours together, and Hot Tuna — Jorma and myself — and David have done some together as well. David just joined us in New York City for two nights at the Beacon Theatre. And we had a ball. We had a ball. He’s really just an amazing performer and player, and we can’t wait to get in the same room together and do some more. And who knows, there may be some surprises during the evening.

JM: You played with Jimi Hendrix on “Voodoo Chile.” How did that come about, and what was it like?

JC: The second question first — it was great. It was a lot of fun. Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell, and I had become friends. Particularly Mitch and I. I really enjoyed his drumming style.

Bill Graham was our manager for about a year and a half in the early years of Jefferson Airplane. We had a rehearsal hall next to the Fillmore Auditorium, and sometimes we used the Fillmore to rehearse. In any case, when various acts would come through, quite often when we were in town we got a chance to meet the musicians, and that was always really exciting. Cream was a very exciting band to listen to, and Jimi Hendrix was an exciting band, and I struck up a friendship with Jimi and with Mitch.

So a year or so later, when he was recording in New York City, and we were doing a TV show — I think it might’ve been the Dick Cavett Show — when we finished our work we went to hear Traffic, and Steve Winwood was in the band along with all of the other guys. Jimi had taken a break from recording what was to become a double album Electric Ladyland, and we hooked up in the club, Steve Paul’s The Scene, and he had invited us and a whole gaggle of other people over to the studio to watch him do some work, listen to him do some playing. After most of the night being spent in various ways, at daybreak he said, “Let’s play a version of this song, in kind of a slow blues format.” We fleshed out the chord changes, and did it in about a take and a half. I say a take and a half because we started to play it and I think he broke a string, and we noodled around a while, then put the song together and basically did it as a one-take song.

It was very fun. He was a very generous musician, just what another musician likes when they’re playing together. It’s exciting, you get down to business, there was nothing else but the music to deal with. So it was a great time.

JM: You’ve been playing with Jorma off and on since the late 1950s. How would be describe what Jorma brings to your musical collaboration?

JC: In the earlier years, it was that uniqueness of having the fingerstyle approach, as well as that really interesting stabbing, melodic approach on the electric guitar. But really, what has slowly developed throughout this whole process is his songwriting ability. The chord structures, and the lyric content of the songs that we write, really get us into different musical areas, as well. For me, that was great. I always had something new to work on, some new atmosphere to create with the songs. To me, I think it’s really important in each song to create that world. And that’s what he brings to it. He brings that opportunity for me to do a lot of things on the bass, but also to try to create interesting atmospheres.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.