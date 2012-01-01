Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:29 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Kitchen Fire Displaces Apartment Residents on Santa Barbara’s Westside

No injuries reported in early Saturday blaze; authorities say fire was accidental

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 1, 2012 | 2:40 p.m.

An early morning apartment fire on Santa Barbara’s Westside displaced numerous tenants Saturday but was confined to one unit. There were no injuries in the blaze.

According to Santa Barbara fire Investigator Ryan DiGuilio, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment window when they arrived at 2:17 a.m. Saturday at the complex in the 500 block of West Canon Perdido.

DiGuilio said the mutliunit building was evacuated while crews mounted a quick and aggressive attack on the blaze. He said firefighters extinguished the flames by simultaneously using charged lines inside the apartment while a second crew cut a ventilation hole in the roof so smoke and super-heated gases could escape. As a result, the fire was contained inside the apartment, he added.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the apartment’s kitchen and accidentally ignited during cooking, DiGuilio said. The initial damage is estimated at $75,000.

Many of the building’s residents were displaced during the fire response and cleanup, and they were being assisted by representatives of the Red Cross of Santa Barbara County-Santa Barbara Chapter.

SBFD Engines 1, 6 and 5, Truck 1 and the on-duty battalion chief all responded to the call, DiGuilio said.

Authorities say cooking is the top cause of residential fires in the United States and offered several safety precautions:

» Never leave cooking food unattended.

» If a fire should start in a pan, slowly slide a lid over the pan using an oven mitt and turn off the gas or electricity to the pan.

» Never pour water on a cooking oil or grease fire as this may cause the fire to spread to combustibles in the kitchen.

» Always have a fire extinguisher in the kitchen and know how to use it properly.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

