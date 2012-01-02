At ‘Love Under the Sea,’ You Can Meet Your Soulmate and Support the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, emcee John Palminteri will help you find romance at the museum's inaugural sea-themed speed-dating event

It’s January. The holidays are gone for another year, and winter darkness and cold are firmly in place.

Feeling lonely and blue? Then sign up for “Love Under the Sea,” a Jan. 11 speed-dating event at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum hosted by guest emcee and local journalist John Palminteri and featuring stunning art by underwater photographer Katie Ward.

What could be better than chatting and snacking with cool local singles? Doing it for a good cause! After all, the $20 cost for the night goes back to help fund Santa Barbara Maritime Museum educational programs, events and exhibits. (Interested speed daters must be 21 or older and sign up in advance.)

So, how will the event work? At the start of the evening, participants will have the chance to mingle with other folks looking for love while enjoying light appetizers, wine and beer. Palminteri will liven up the crowd with encouragement and then help direct the night’s events. After about a half-hour of schmoozing, the actual speed dating will begin. Everyone will have five minutes to chat and flirt with available singles in their group. At the end of the night, each participant will choose his or her matches, people they want to see again. After the event, participants will be told if they have any mutual matches, who they are and how to contact them. From there, matched couples are on their own to let their love lights shine.

Event organizer Emily Falke, the museum’s curator and education director, successfully hosted similar speed-dating nights at the last museum where she worked, the Bakersfield Museum of Art. By the third year, the event resulted in three weddings and a long waiting list for wannabe speed daters. She’s thrilled to be able to bring a similarly fun and love-focused event to the Santa Barbara dating community and to the Maritime Museum.

“The energy of the room during speed dating is amazing,” Falke said. “Everyone’s there for the same reason. It’s very casual. It’s so different than a lot of other match-up scenes.”

“Love Under the Sea: Speed Dating with Guest Emcee John Palminteri” takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190. The cost is $20, which includes light appetizers, wine and beer. Participants must be 21 or older. To register, call 805.962.8404 x111.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Wednesdays. Admission is $7 for adults; $4 for seniors, students and youth; and $2 for children aged 1-5. Admission is free on the third Thursday of every month.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, or call 805.962.8404. Connect with the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Facebook.