She Said, Z Said: 2011 Word of the Year Is a Pragmatic Choice

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | January 1, 2012 | 11:09 p.m.

She: You’ll never guess this year’s word of the year.

Z: Someone’s been playing on the Internet again.

She: Just guess.

Z: Truthiness?

She: That’s so 2006.

Z: Woot, there it is?

She: Woot was 2007. What are you, Rip Van Winkle?

Z: That’s closer to 1807. And nobody could woot like Rip. What about “word?” That would be awesome if “word” was the word of the year. “Yo, word!”

She: Think of words like “fracking,” “planking” or “occupying.”

Z: The first two are plump with double-entendre possibilities, so I’d be happy if either one won. Really, all three are, but occupy is the least fun and the most abused.

She: When they started to “Occupy Sesame Street” I knew the expression was toast.

Z: I don’t agree. I thought it was high time for Oscar the Grouch to protest his trash can living conditions.

She: Sure, but I hated to see Big Bird get pepper sprayed.

Z: How about “pepper spray?”

She: Closer.

Z: “Tebowing?”

She: Apparently that was a contender, but it didn’t really have a prayer.

Z: I give up. What kind of edgy, pop-culture, have-to-look-it-up-in-the-UrbanDictionary word did Merriam-Webster pick this year?

She: The envelope, please. And the winner is: “Pragmatic.”

Z: Seriously? That’s not sexy.

She: It wasn’t a very sexy year.

Z: Pragmatic is so ... pragmatic.

She: Yep, “pragmatic” is like word wallpaper. You don’t even notice it’s there until it’s gone and you can see that it was the only thing holding the room together.

Z: “Pragmatic” isn’t much better than last year’s word of the year; “austerity.” These are words that make me sad. I’m pretty sure that’s why Rip was woot-woot here and woot-woot there.

She: I heard that people rallied for “austerity” to take a second victory lap and be the word of the year for this year, too. I wonder if they got the irony?

Z: What’s wrong with these people? And, really? You heard about people rallying for a word? For a contest that I’m not really sure is a contest?

She: Just go with it.

Z: Fine. I heard that people who try to push words like austerity are all talk and no action. Same with kids who use words like, “swell” and “so’s your old man.” What were the other contenders?

She: “Ambivalence,” “insidious,” “didactic,” “diversity,” “capitalism,” “socialism” and “vitriol.”

Z: I bet “socialism” and “capitalism” really duked it out for the title.

She: With vitriol.

Z: I don’t remember seeing “for your consideration” ads for any of these words in the word trades.

She: They all fired their agents after “austerity” won last year.

Z: What about “Arab Spring?” That seems pretty 2011.

She: That’s better. I might have voted for “Tiger Mother.”

Z: Or “winning.”

She: Winning?

Z: You know, Charlie Sheen-style. With tiger blood. Tigers should have made a better showing all the way around.

She: “Winning” is just about dated enough to make its way into the dictionary next year.

Z: Let me guess, you looked that up, too. Or heard it from people.

She: Of course I did. Merriam-Webster finally added “tweet,” “social media,” “crowdsourcing,” “cougar” and “bromance” to the dictionary this year.

Z: All of which I’m pretty sure we’ve used in at least one column since 2009.

She: The dictionary also added “helicopter parent” and “fist bump.”

Z: It’s just all so glamorous. Why is it that we never get invited to these awards ceremonies?

She: I think it’s probably a pragmatic move on the part of Merriam-Webster. You know, an austerity measure to keep costs down.

Z: Yes, dear.

— She also researched this quote from T.S. Eliot (which Z reluctantly agreed to let her include): “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.” Cheers to a new year! Leslie and Zak can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Or follow them on Twitter: @lesliedinaberg. Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns.

