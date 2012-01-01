Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:23 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Waves as High as 20 Feet in Forecast as Pair of Pacific Swells Pushes Toward South Coast

Surf of 10-15 feet expected Tuesday through Wednesday and 14-20 feet from Thursday through Saturday

January 1, 2012

Surf as high as 20 feet is expected to pound South Coast beaches this week as two storm-generated swells push toward California.

The National Weather Service said a strong storm system in the central Pacific Ocean has created a groundswell that is likely to reach the Central Coast on Tuesday. High surf conditions will persist through Wednesday.

A second storm system in the same region is expected to produce a stronger swell with even higher waves beginning Thursday and lasting until the weekend.

From Tuesday through Wednesday, high surf of 10 to 15 feet is forecast on the Central Coast, with locally higher sets. West-facing beaches in Ventura and Los Angeles counties are expected to see high surf of 6 to 10 feet.

From Thursday through Saturday, surf heights of 14 to 20 feet are forecast along the Central Coast and 10 to 14 feet on west-facing beaches in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Local coastal flooding is possible, as well.

Authorities are advising beach-goers, surfers and fishermen to be aware of surf conditions and dangerous rip currents accompanying the swells. Spectators are warned to stay off jetties and not to turn their backs to the surf.

Sunshine and daytime high temperatures in the 70s are forecast through Wednesday with clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s.

Beginning on Thursday, daytime temperatures are expected to cool down to the mid- to upper-60s through the weekend.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

