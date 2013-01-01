Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Author Cheryl Strayed to Discuss ‘From Lost to Found on Pacific Crest Trail’

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | January 1, 2013 | 1:08 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present New York Times bestselling author Cheryl Strayed in a talk titled “A Wild Life: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Cheryl Strayed
Cheryl Strayed

Her remarkable memoir, Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail (March 2012), inspired Oprah Winfrey to start her Book Club 2.0. Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a book signing will follow the talk.

In her early 20s, Strayed was shattered by two devastating life events: her mother’s sudden death from cancer, and the end of her young marriage. To cope, she used drugs and sex until hitting rock bottom. Then, on a lark, she decided to confront her emotional pain by attempting to trek more than 1,000 miles alone along the Pacific Crest Trail, from the Mojave Desert to Washington state — without ever having spent a single night backpacking before.

Strayed will discuss the jagged journey chronicled in her bestselling memoir, Wild, recounting the harrowing and hilarious stories behind her solo hike — from her encounters with black bears and fellow hikers to the startling beauty and loneliness of the trail — as she struggled to find inner peace and stability.

NPR praised Wild as “one of the most original, heartbreaking and beautiful American memoirs in years. … [Strayed] writes with stunningly authentic emotional resonance.”

The book has been optioned for a film produced by and starring Actress Reese Witherspoon; Nick Hornby will adapt it for the screenplay. Wild is on the best 2012 nonfiction lists for Time magazine, The New Republic and critic Dwight Garner of The New York Times.

Strayed has written the popular “Dear Sugar” column for the online publication The Rumpus since March 2010. A collection of her columns, Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar, was published in 2012, and she is the author of the novel Torch. Her writing also has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Washington Post Magazine, Vogue, The Sun and elsewhere.

She holds a master’s degree in fiction writing from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota. Strayed is a founding member of VIDA: Women In Literary Arts and serves on its Board of Directors. Raised in Minnesota, she now lives in Portland, Ore. with her husband, filmmaker Brian Lindstrom, and their two children.

Strayed’s lecture is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, as well as community partner the Orfalea Foundation and with public lecture support from Yardi.

Tickets are $20 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with a current student ID. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online.

Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2012-13 season.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 