Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:54 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Capps Statement on ‘Fiscal Cliff’ Legislation

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | January 2, 2013 | 12:53 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Tuesday night after House of Representatives passage of legislation to avert the so-called “fiscal cliff”.

“I am pleased to support legislation that will keep taxes from going up on middle-class families and small businesses. This bill permanently extends current rates for 98 percent of families and businesses, preserves much-needed extended unemployment benefits for another year, supports education and research investments to provide opportunity for all Americans and help our economy grow, and averts an ill-conceived cut to doctor Medicare payments that would make it more difficult for seniors to see a doctor.

“And the bill makes a much-needed $600 billion downpayment on our deficit by asking the wealthiest among us to pay a little more in taxes.

“But this bill falls woefully short of what Congress should have been able to achieve. It is far from a perfect solution to only the tax side of the so-called fiscal cliff situation and once again pushes some hard choices about spending off for a couple of months.

“And I am deeply disappointed that the intransigence of many extreme right-wing members in Congress unnecessarily brought us once again to the brink of disaster. These tax issues should have been easily solved months ago so families and small businesses would have the peace of mind that their taxes wouldn’t be going up in 2013.

“I am committed to redoubling my efforts to make the new Congress more effective than this one has been in the last two years, and hope my Republican and Democratic colleagues join me in this effort.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 