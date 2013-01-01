Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 6:03 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Warm Up with Goleta Library’s Adult Winter Reading Program

By Allison Gray for the Goleta Library | January 1, 2013 | 2:48 p.m.

Post-holiday wintertime is a great time to settle in and read a good book. The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults to the Goleta Library to join the first Winter Reading Club, Warm Up With Reading! at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., starting Wednesday and running through Feb. 28.

Participants can read or listen to any titles they choose at home or away from home, and become eligible for a weekly drawing.

No registration is required for this simple program. After finishing a library book or listening to a library audiobook, patrons come to the Goleta Library and fill out an entry ticket. Drawings will be held weekly, with prizes provided through the generosity of local merchants, organizations and the Friends of the Goleta Library. There is no minimum or maximum number of titles to read for the program.

“Children and teens have a wonderful annual summer reading club at our libraries,” said branch supervisor and librarian Allison Gray. “I wanted to provide the nostalgic experience to our adult users as well. I remember the fun of participating in those clubs as a child and thought we adults could use a little excitement in these dreary winter months!”

Click here to find out about these and other programs at the Goleta Library. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is the branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.

 

