Local News

New Year’s Eve ‘Fairly Uneventful’ for Law Enforcement

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 2, 2013 | 12:13 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Santa Barbara County were blessed with a busy but mostly uneventful New Year’s Eve, as no major injuries or incidents were reported.

While revelers were still out in force Monday night to ring in 2013, local police say they kept party fouls to a relative minimum.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood classified the evening as “fairly uneventful” compared with past years.

The fact that the holiday was on a Monday night instead of on a Saturday, as it was last year, could have made a difference, Harwood said.

“They were very, very busy with normal calls for service until 4 a.m.,” he told Noozhawk. “Nothing major occurred, just a high volume.”

Ten more officers than usual were on the ground Monday night to answer calls, as were some others via a traffic- and alcohol-related grant, Harwood said.

The Lompoc Police Department added officers to its ranks as well to handle the 79 various calls for service between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to Sgt. Chuck Strange.

He said Lompoc police saw calls ranging from disturbances to fights, all of which were manageable without sending anyone to the hospital.

Santa Maria police couldn’t provide any information on the number or types of calls.

The California Highway Patrol Santa Maria substation made one arrest for driving under the influence, but other than that, not a whole lot happened, according to Sgt. Greg Klingenberg.

“We were very, very, very quiet,” he said, adding that every available officer was on patrol.

All in all, Strange said, New Year’s Eve was the kind of holiday reveling law enforcement officers prefer to see.

“We had our usual stuff, nothing outrageous or extraordinary,” he said. “It’s a little bit busier than usual. We do beef up patrol a little bit because there are a lot more people out and about.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

