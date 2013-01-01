Get Healthy with Sansum Clinic’s Weight Management Strategies Program

Is getting healthy part of your new year’s resolution? Join the Sansum Clinic to learn how you can fit healthy eating and activity into your day and lose a little weight.

The Sansum Clinic offers Weight Management Strategies. In this program, a registered dietician will help you identify choices and habits that lead to successful weight loss in a supportive, small group setting. You will learn how to choose healthy foods for everyday eating, incorporate activity into your lifestyle, set realistic goals, and separate fads from reliable nutrition information.

This brief class meets for two weeks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 23 and Jan. 30 at the Sansum Clinic at 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

The class also meets in Lompoc for three weeks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 7 at the Sansum Clinic at 1225 North H St.

The program is open to the community and has a materials fee of $15, which can be paid at the door. No one will be turned away, regardless of ability to pay. To reserve a space or to learn more, click here or call 866.829.0909.

