Arrival Delayed for All-You-Can-Fly Airline Service Out of Santa Barbara

Santa Monica-based Surf Air expects to take flight in January pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 1, 2013 | 6:53 p.m.

An all-you-can-fly airline that was slated to be offered out of the Santa Barbara Airport last summer has been delayed at least through January pending Federal Aviation Administration approval.

Santa Monica-based Surf Air is still in startup mode, according to a public relations contact from a company that works with Surf Air.

The airline, which was supposed to include service to Santa Barbara among other cities, has been waiting for FAA approval but anticipates service to begin sometime in January.

Surf Air members will be able to fly unlimited trips to and from the San Francisco area, Monterey, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles on a private, first-class Pilatus eight-seat aircraft.

Fliers would book a round-trip flight for $790 a month and two round-trip reservations for $990 a month — they could book another flight after they return from their last one.

Surf Air has previously announced the company would be accepting 500 memberships for its first three-month launch servicing the California airports. Two planes will be ready to go, and service is supposed to expand to Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas if successful.

Planes are being held in Los Angeles until details and plans with airports and the FAA have been finalized, according to the contact.

Hazel Johns, assistant airport director in Santa Barbara, said she hasn’t heard anything about a time frame for Surf Air’s launch.

Once the Santa Barbara Airport knows more, Johns said, officials can let fliers know.

“It would be good for those who can afford to pay as a membership,” she said. “It would be like a corporate jet. I’d certainly like to put the word out.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

