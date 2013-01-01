Foodies to Meet and Eat for Santa Barbara’s First Dishcrawl

It’s like a pub crawl, but with food!
Food experience innovator Dishcrawl serves up a “meet and eat” event the San Jose Mercury News recently called the “hot, foodie social event sweeping the Bay Area.”
The concept is simple: Join dozens of other food lovers as you eat your way through downtown Santa Barbara. Spend your night uncovering gourmet dishes at nearby eateries, meeting local chefs and restaurateurs, and bonding with your neighbors over creations and locations you’ve never tried before.
Tickets to the debut event, featuring four Lower State Street eateries, are $45. Click here to purchase tickets.
Dishcrawl uses the concept of culinary social networking to capture the imagination and appetite of Santa Barbara foodies. Dishcrawl gives neighbors and neighborhoods a chance to meet, greet and share a heaping portion of delicious fun. Participating restaurants are kept secret, but hints are slowly revealed leading up to the event.
— Kat Farberova represents Dishcrawl.