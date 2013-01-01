Susan Ann Darley: It’s a New Year; Are you Ready to Place Your Order?

It’s a new year. Are you ready to place your order? I hope so, because the universe is tapping her feet, impatiently waiting for you to figure out what you would like on your plate. Umm, I don’t know about you, but I’m making mine mouth-watering delicious.

We live in a world of possibilities. Creative energy is waiting for you to mold and shape a life filled with what you love. It’s that simple? Then why don’t we?

Sometimes we simply do not know what we want. Or we receive what we ask for only to find out we really don’t want this. And now that we have it, how do we get rid of it? This one can take time to recover from.

Or we ask, like a little child beating on a highchair, demanding that everything happen according to our timetable and then foolishly walk away disillusioned when our desires do not happen quickly.

Below are three simple secrets to help you place your order:

» Clarity. First of all, what is clarity? It’s the opposite of being vague, fog-headed and living life in a stupor. Clarity is seeing and knowing who you are, what you like and feeling worthy of receiving. It’s lucid living with eyes wide open. It’s being accountable for your thoughts, feelings and actions. It’s knowing your bank balance. Really? Yes, that, too.

» Alignment. It takes place when your tires are balanced. Well, it happens to you when you align and consciously connect with energy higher than that of Earth-bound theatrical drama. Peace then flows through you and helps quiet the needless chatter in your head while clearing any debris that is holding you back. You become the editor of your “to-do” list, cutting out the excesses and non-essentials. Your values guide you as you perform overall maintenance on your life — carefully nurturing new growth as the old is cleared out. Bye bye, self-defeating messages and people.

» Faith. Do you really have to let go? How can you be sure that it won’t get screwed up? Faith — the word, concept and practice, is terrifying to many people.

Yet ironically, we live by faith in every moment of our lives. Life is not predictable, but as you begin to achieve a sense of calm and inner stability, trusting the universe becomes second nature. Your faith becomes the foundation for your confidence and steady belief in your vision. Faith becomes both the incubator and the grand architect of your dreams.

The universe, which is the orchestra in full play with perfect pitch, harmony, collaboration, balance and beauty, always has the best in mind for you. And if you would like your life to reflect all the good the universe is longing to send your way, then you need to become a conscious player in the orchestra. That accomplished, you will begin living from the highest aspect of yourself.

You will realize why many of your past requests have not happened. You will even understand why all the detours and personal earthquakes have been necessary for your growth. Serenity accompanies that understanding, along with the desire to make wise requests of the universe for your highest good and the good of others.

Clarity, alignment and faith are three necessary acts for living a life filled with deep and personal satisfaction. Once they are mastered, you will no longer be ruled by personality demands that conflict with your higher purpose.

What do you want? Quiet ... go higher, go deeper and listen. Now confidently walk into the new year with the ardent expectancy that 2013 can be your best year yet!

— Susan Ann Darley is a creativity coach and business writer who works with entrepreneurs and artists from all disciplines to build, manage and market their careers.