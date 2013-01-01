Police Investigating After Vehicle Shot Up in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in which numerous bullet holes were found in the victim’s vehicle, with numerous shell casings nearby.

Public information officer Paul Van Meel said no one was struck, and police aren’t aware of any other victims.

He said officers were called about 8:20 a.m. to the 800 block of West Donovan Road.

The victim’s name, gender and age are being kept confidential.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 805.928.3781.

