Commentary: It’s Time for Bob Noel to Be a Positive Voice for Students

The Santa Barbara School District and Superintendent Brian Sarvis are again under attack from trustee Bob Noel. These periodic outbursts have been a hallmark of Noel’s long tenure on the board. What prompts these fits of pique is unknown, but they are an all-too familiar aspect of his record. Whatever the reason behind his diatribes, they do not serve the best interests of the children of this district. Effective leadership and bringing about needed change is all about collaboration and sense of purpose. Being the lone wolf on the board may be gratifying to Noel but it has a destructive quality that is hurting our institutions and children.

This time, Noel has asked for Sarvis’ resignation, claiming that the tipping point is the current situation in the special education department. It is one thing to criticize the superintendent and the board for problems facing the district, but it is another thing altogether to launch a character assault against Sarvis. Noel’s description of Sarvis’ management style completely misses the mark, and he is clearly out of touch. Through years of personal observation at innumerable meetings, Sarvis is consistently a kind and fair-minded individual who is a good listener and embraces new ideas. He is supportive of staff members and is always quick to praise. His eye is always on delivery of the best educational services obtainable for our students.

We shouldn’t lose sight of the many positive things that have happened in the district in recent years that deserve to be celebrated; the continued growth of student achievement, an impressive number of facility improvements at our schools; and new and increasingly strong school programs available to students — all in spite of a continued decline in revenue. Sarvis, his administrative staff and teachers provide high-quality education through hard work, love and compassion for students and constant attention to a never-ending stream of challenges. Of course, there are areas that need improvement, and Sarvis and his staff are moving toward correcting those problems and better serving children.

As a former member of this board, a parent of a student with special needs, and a member of the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee before it disbanded, I am familiar with the issues being raised by Noel. The delivery of special education services is not a new issue; it has plagued the district for years, including before Sarvis became superintendent. The problems are systemic in nature and are largely the result of unfunded mandates that compete with the delivery of other education services. One only has to look back to the 2003-04 county grand jury report to see the complexities involved and the fact that the board has played a very large role in the issues that have arisen.

Noel’s allegations once again direct attention and blame on everyone but himself, although he has served on the board for 10 years, longer than anyone else. Instead of pointing fingers and calling for Sarvis’ resignation, he could be rolling up his sleeves and learning more about special education so he might offer positive solutions. It is time for Noel to be a positive voice to the board and provide support rather than accusations to resolve the current challenges in special education. There are a number of genuine issues regarding the special education program, which have resulted in a great deal of negative input. These issues are being addressed by staff, but it will take some time to come to full resolution.

But time and time again, Noel has elected to go it alone, bringing forward allegations and charges against his fellow board members and staff. In several instances his disproven allegations have resulted in many hours of wasted staff time and substantial legal and consulting costs, which have diverted resources and energy away from student programs. The cumulative effect of these counterproductive allegations has been damaging to the district and has created a very difficult working environment among staff.

We need to set a positive example to students with our behavior, our words, our courage to speak out and our actions. We may not always agree, but we need to work together to face our challenges. It is the right and responsibility of board members to raise questions and concerns and to seek solutions and remedies. But it is not the function of a board member to wantonly undermine or discredit the organization or its employees. I am not concerned about the questions being asked, but rather the manner in which these issues are being raised.

I believe Noel’s conduct reflects poorly on his ability to serve the community and his primary constituents, the students of this district. I hope that during his remaining time on the board he will work more cooperatively with the new board. I urge the rest of the board to be resolved in its efforts to keep the needs of students first, and focus on the business of the District, and not the distracting negativity of one board member.

Lynn Rodriguez was a Santa Barbara School District trustee from 2002-2006.