Project Updates: Highway 101 and Route 154 Improvements

Highway 101 will have two lanes open during the day in each direction.

Northbound Highway 101

Crews will continue laying aggregate base for the new northbound Highway 101 merge lane between Cabrillo Boulevard and Salinas Street. Crews also will continue forming and pouring concrete foundations for the new sound wall by the municipal tennis courts.

In preparation for the first stage of the Cacique Street under-crossing work, pile driving will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily near the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Milpas Street. Work will occur behind a concrete barrier.

Southbound Highway 101

South of the Highway 101 bridges over Milpas Street, crews will continue work on the retaining wall in preparation for the new southbound hook off-ramp. Crews also are constructing the new hook off-ramp and the updated southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Milpas Street (the on-ramp remains closed during this work).

On Highway 101 southbound between Milpas Street and Olive Mill Road, crews will continue drainage work and installing aggregate base for the new third lane. Work will occur behind a concrete barrier in the shoulder areas.

Montecito Roundabout

Crews will continue vegetation clearing, excavation and grading for the new Montecito roundabout near the intersections of Coast Village Road, Cabrillo Boulevard, Old Coast Highway and Hot Springs Road. The majority of work will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. While area intersections and streets remain open, motorists should anticipate five- to 10-minute delays through the construction zone.

As a part of the local street improvements, crews will continue excavation work and begin forming for sidewalk and parkway improvements on Old Coast Highway between the tennis courts and the new roundabout. Drainage work also will occur in the area.

Ongoing Ramp Closures

The southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Milpas Street will remain closed. While the on-ramp is scheduled to close for up to five months (May 2009), crews are optimistic that they will be able to open the ramp ahead of schedule (weather permitting). During the temporary closure, drivers can use the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Garden Street.

The southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Los Patos Way (by the bird refuge) will remain closed for up to 12 months (September 2009). During this temporary closure, drivers can use the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Hot Springs Road to access business and services on Los Patos Way.

Route 154 Improvements

Next week, crews will continue work on the new turn lanes into Vista Point, near Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

At Vista Point, crews will finalize striping and pavement markings on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will work on drainage improvements. During this work, there will be reversing traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should anticipate five- to 10-minute delays. Crews also will continue work on landscaping and irrigation improvements.



Work at the other three locations will be off the roadway, and no lane closures are anticipated.



The Route 154 Improvements occur in four main areas:

» Improved turnout area on Route 154 (eastbound) — open for use.

» Turning lanes on Route 154 into Vista Point.

» Turning lanes on Route 154 at Paradise Road — open for use.

» Westbound passing lane just east of Route 246 and turning lanes at Route 154/Route 246 intersection.

Kirsten Ayars is a community outreach liaison for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.