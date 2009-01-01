Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:27 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Cottage Health System Names Physicians of the Year

By Maria Zate | January 1, 2009 | 12:20 p.m.

Each year, the staff at Cottage Health System is asked to submit nominations for Physician of the Year at each of the system’s hospitals. The criteria for eligibility include:

» Exemplary performance in dedication to the profession and patients.

» Respect and courtesy (professionalism).

» Collaborative practice and the efficient use of resources

Four physicians recently were chosen and honored at the annual medical staff meeting at the Four Seasons Biltmore in Santa Barbara. The 2008 Physicians of the Year from each of the system’s hospitals are :

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (two physicians honored)

Ronald Ungerer, M.D.
Specialty: pulmonary and critical care medicine
Began practice in Santa Barbara in 1984
Native of Buffalo, N.Y.
Undergraduate degree from Princeton University, and medical school at UCLA
Residency and Pulmonary fellowship at UCLA Medical Center for the Health Sciences

Andrew Gersoff, M.D.
Specialty: internal medicine
Joined SBCH medical staff in 1979
Native of New York City, N.Y.
Undergraduate degree from Yale University, and medical school at State University of New York (SUNY), Buffalo
Internship and residency at Maricopa County General Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Robin Knauss, M.D.
Specialty: emergency medicine
Joined GVCH medical staff in 1997
Native of San Francisco
Undergraduate degree from USC, Medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Internship and residency in emergency medicine at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Stanley Berman, M.D.
Specialty: emergency medicine
Joined SYVCH in 2001
Native of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Undergraduate degree from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and medical school at New York University School of Medicine
Internship in surgery at NYU, Bellevue Hospital in New York City
Residency in surgery: two years at Bellevue, then two years at SUNY Buffalo

Maria Zate represents Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 