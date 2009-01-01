Cottage Health System Names Physicians of the Year

Each year, the staff at Cottage Health System is asked to submit nominations for Physician of the Year at each of the system’s hospitals. The criteria for eligibility include:

» Exemplary performance in dedication to the profession and patients.

» Respect and courtesy (professionalism).

» Collaborative practice and the efficient use of resources

Four physicians recently were chosen and honored at the annual medical staff meeting at the Four Seasons Biltmore in Santa Barbara. The 2008 Physicians of the Year from each of the system’s hospitals are :

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (two physicians honored)

Ronald Ungerer, M.D.

Specialty: pulmonary and critical care medicine

Began practice in Santa Barbara in 1984

Native of Buffalo, N.Y.

Undergraduate degree from Princeton University, and medical school at UCLA

Residency and Pulmonary fellowship at UCLA Medical Center for the Health Sciences

Andrew Gersoff, M.D.

Specialty: internal medicine

Joined SBCH medical staff in 1979

Native of New York City, N.Y.

Undergraduate degree from Yale University, and medical school at State University of New York (SUNY), Buffalo

Internship and residency at Maricopa County General Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Robin Knauss, M.D.

Specialty: emergency medicine

Joined GVCH medical staff in 1997

Native of San Francisco

Undergraduate degree from USC, Medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Internship and residency in emergency medicine at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Stanley Berman, M.D.

Specialty: emergency medicine

Joined SYVCH in 2001

Native of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Undergraduate degree from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and medical school at New York University School of Medicine

Internship in surgery at NYU, Bellevue Hospital in New York City

Residency in surgery: two years at Bellevue, then two years at SUNY Buffalo

Maria Zate represents Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.