Paul Burri: Learning to Cook, Part I

I found myself living alone when my first marriage ended after about 25 years. Being on my own after “being spoiled” for so long meant that I now had to learn to do a lot of things for myself, such as doing my own washing and ironing, paying bills, making the bed and, most important, cooking.

I decided very soon that I wouldn’t be one of those guys who live on frozen pizzas and beer. So I started to learn how to cook.

Contrary to what you might have heard about men and their cooking abilities, I did know how to boil an egg, fry a hamburger, and make coffee and toast. But not much more than that.

My only prior “serious” cooking experience had been sometime during my marriage, when I decided to make beef stroganoff for dinner one night. Anyone with any cooking experience knows that beef stroganoff isn’t exactly the most difficult or challenging dish in the world. Even so, it was only under close “adult supervision” that I completed it.

So now it was time to get out the cookbook and move on to bigger and better cuisine. Fortunately for me, my wife had left me with a few copies of favorite recipes on file cards, and these kept me going for the first few weeks. But it wasn’t too long before I decided it was time to expand my repertoire. My first attempt was a meatloaf — after all, isn’t it simply glorified hamburger? Today, my recipe card file shows my meatloaf recipe as “Meatloaf #7.” What that means is that I tried six other meatloaf recipes before I got to the one that I use now.

The first recipe that I tried worked out OK, but I decided it was a little too bland and I could find a better one. As you may know, most meatloaves call for a generous helping of breadcrumbs. One of my most memorable failures was the second meatloaf recipe. It called for oatmeal instead of the customary breadcrumbs. I know now but didn’t then that the recipe didn’t intend that the oatmeal be cooked. I cooked it.*

As I got more into my cooking education, I started coming across strange instructions in the recipes — things such as separating eggs. Recently I saw an old Three Stooges movie in which the guys are trying to cook something, and when the recipe says to “separate two eggs,” Curly puts one egg on the countertop and then walks across the room and puts the other egg there.

Then there are things such as dicing, marinating, braising, folding and using a bain marie. One of the most perplexing instructions I’ve encountered was when I decided to make a pie and the recipe said to place the pie crust in a pie pan, put it in the oven and “bake it blind.”

Well, I was willing to learn and to try new things, but I thought that was asking a bit too much. I decided that the most I was willing to do was close my eyes tightly when I put it in the oven. Even so, that pie didn’t come out as I expected. (I found out later that baking blind means to bake the pie shell empty before you add any filling.)

Now, after 20-plus years into my second marriage to an excellent cook, I’m spoiled again and probably back to square two in my cooking expertise.

*Any readers interested in a gooey, gray-colored, “stick-to-your-ribs” meatloaf, I have a recipe that I’d be happy to share. It calls for cooked oatmeal.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .