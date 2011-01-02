Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:18 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Highway 101 Slows to Crawl with Detoured Traffic from Snow-Blocked Interstate 5

Worst of the latest storm appears to have passed through Santa Barbara County

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 2, 2011 | 8:46 p.m.

Sunday’s storm may not have been as severe as forecast but its effects are likely to linger — especially on Highway 101.

The storm brought bone-chilling temperatures and occasional blustery winds to Santa Barbara County. More than an inch of rain fell in the mountains above Santa Barbara and nearly three-quarters of an inch were logged along the South Coast, according to the county Public Works Department.

The low-pressure system sliding down the California coast also produced snow as low as 2,000 feet in some areas of the Santa Barbara County backcountry.

Farther east, ice and snow blowing up to 90 mph closed Interstate 5 on the Grapevine north of Castaic on Sunday, leading to increased traffic on Highway 101 from detoured motorists and tractor-trailer trucks. Sunday night, the northbound lanes were backed up to Camarillo and by early Monday northbound traffic was still at a crawl beginning at Seaward Avenue in Ventura. Between Ventura and Seacliff, the freeway shoulder was lined with parked big rigs.

Travel was an adventure throughout Southern California. In addition to Interstate 5’s winter blockade, a two-vehicle accident near La Conchita closed northbound Highway 101 for about 90 minutes Sunday afternoon so the wreck and a tree could be removed. Pacific Coast Highway remains closed between Las Posas Road and Yerba Buena Road north of Malibu because of slides and unstable mountainsides.

The National Weather Service said showers are expected to continue until midmorning Monday with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Authorities warned that the additional rain could create mud and rock slides from already heavily saturated hillsides. Although the worst of the storm appears to have passed, runoff water could cause minor flooding in low-lying areas and ponding on roadways.

Beginning Tuesday, the rest of the week should see most sunny days and temperatures gradually rising into the mid-60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s are forecast through the week.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

