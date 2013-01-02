Allan Hancock College’s Spring Online Registration Continues Through Jan. 25

Planning to take a spring credit class at Allan Hancock College? Register online now through Jan. 25. Classes begin the week of Jan. 22.

Online registration is available 24/7 via the college’s website. Log on to myHancock, click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application, click Apply & Register and then select the appropriate application.

The spring schedule of classes is available via the online Class Search. This is the real-time schedule of all spring credit and Community Education classes being offered. Students can search by class type, subject matter, location, time of day and more.

Computers are available at the Santa Maria campus Admissions & Records office in Building A, and at the Lompoc Valley Center Learning Resources Center (library) for students who do not have computer access at home.

The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other minimal fees may apply.

Financial aid is available to help eligible students pay fees and related college expenses such as books and supplies. Applications and information are available in the Financial Aid Office. For more financial aid information, call 805.922.6966 x3200, or click here and click Financial Aid in the Student Services drop-down box.

For registration information, call 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.