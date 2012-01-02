Center for Intergenerational Relations to Host Free Workshops

Local experts will help those feeling caught in the middle — of caring for their families, aging loved ones and themselves

Founders of the new Center for Intergenerational Relations will host two workshops in January addressing the unpredictable issues families face as relatives age and roles shift.

The workshops, free and open to the public, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 and from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 at 1528 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

Recognizing a need that is not being met, CIR plans to offer education, consultation and support groups to adults who feel caught in the middle, caring for their own families, their aging relatives and themselves. The center will also provide services to aging people as they adapt to changes in their health, living situations and psychological well-being.

The upcoming CIR workshops will address how to make change as pleasant as possible for everyone and provide suggestions for restructuring the roles and relationships among family members. Emphasis will be on freer communication; common challenges and ways to resolve them; recognition of the uniqueness of each family and individual; and enhancing the affection and support for all. There will be an open discussion at the conclusion of each workshop.

The founders and presenters are Ruth Levine, LCSW, Kathy Marden, MFT, Viola Mecke, Ph.D., Beverly Schydlowsky, Ph.D., and Joanne Talbot, MFT.

For more information, call Marden at 805.687.9316 or Talbot at 805.705.8042.

— Kathy Marden is a co-founder of the Center for Intergenerational Relations.