County Fire to Supervise Annual Christmas Tree Burn in Solvang

On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will supervise the annual burn of Christmas trees at the Old Mission Santa Ines, 1760 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Area residents are invited to bring their tree (stands must be removed) to the burn pile through Friday.

The fire safety demonstration will show how quickly a dry tree burns.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department strongly advises that people do not attempt to burn their own Christmas trees. Christmas trees can be disposed of properly by bringing them to an event like this or recycled in a green waste container.

Friday’s event will begin at 6 p.m. People are encouraged to arrive an hour early.

For more information about this event, call Solvang Parks & Recreation Director Fred Lageman at 805.688.PLAY.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.