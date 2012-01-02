CrossFit Pacific Coast Gym Launches 28-Day Paleo Challenge

Millions of Americans will start the new year resolving to lose weight and eat better in the coming year. An extremely high percentage of those people fail to make any real changes in their life, and somewhere around the middle of February vow to “really stick to it next year.”

For the most, changing dietary habits can be as daunting and problematic as changing one’s religion. That’s why CrossFit Pacific Coast has created the Paleo Challenge, a program designed to help anyone meet his or her weight loss goals through education and community support. It is traditionally limited to CrossFit Pacific Coast gym members, but this year it is open to the public, and a Hydrostatic Body Fat tester will be brought in for before and after results.

The Paleo Diet (aka Caveman Diet), consists mainly of fish, grass-fed pasture raised meats, vegetables, fruit, roots and nuts, and excludes grains, legumes, dairy products, salt, refined sugar and processed oils.

The program challenges participants to stick to this diet strictly for 28 consecutive days. The changes that gym members have seen in the past two years while doing the challenge have been staggering, and surprisingly not limited to weight loss. In addition to dropping weight some participants have noted better sleep, sharper vision and a reduction of chronic inflammatory diseases.

The program opens with a seminar about the Paleo Diet, and includes a starter kit that features recipes, local restaurants that are Paleo friendly, and a copy of The Paleo Solution by Robb Wolf.

Jan. 14 will be Day One, and will include a baseline hydrostatic body fat test. Throughout the 28 days, participants will have access to the CrossFit Pacific Coast forum, where they can post questions, share their experiences and trade recipes. The community support is one of the biggest advantages to this program, as things become more difficult it is increasingly important to have a shoulder to lean on.

After 28 days, on Feb. 10, a second Hydrostatic Body Fat test will be administered and the results will speak for themselves. The duration of the challenge combined with the education and support result in actual behavioral changes that stick well beyond any fad diet or lose weight quick scheme.’

College friends and water polo teammates Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone founded CrossFit Pacific Coast in June 2009. They have more than 140 students and employ a team of six CrossFit certified coaches. In addition to traditional CrossFit classes, they offer private training, yoga classes, a children’s program, wellness seminars and a combination yoga/crossfit class called “Heaven and Hell.”

For more information about the Paleo Challenge or CrossFit Pacific Coast, click here or call 805.845.4171.

— Eric Malzone is a co-founder of CrossFit Pacific Coast.