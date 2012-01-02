Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:58 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station Targeted in 2nd Arson Attack

Sheriff's Department is investigating whether the two incidents are related

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 2, 2012 | 2:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Isla Vista Foot Patrol station was targeted with a combustible device on Sunday, similar to an arson attack on Nov. 15.

The station, at 6504 Trigo Road, was occupied at the time, around 11:40 p.m., but no one was injured and the building sustained very minor damage, Sgt. Brad McVay said in a statement issued Monday.

It’s unknown whether the incident is related to the previous one, which damaged the building and a patrol car when an unknown suspect walked up to the building and threw two Molotov cocktail-like objects at the building.

The fiery November incident was caught on tape and released to the public, and the FBI has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the attack.

There is no new information on the previous incident, and detectives and forensic experts are investigating the physical evidence left behind from Sunday’s firebombing to determine any similarities between the materials used in the attacks, McVay said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100, the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171 or the FBI at 805.642.3995.

