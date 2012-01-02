Registration Open for All Little League Divisions in Santa Barbara County

Remember way back when, to those early years of watching larger-than-life sports heroes on the television, listening to the plays and the scores with everyone around you cheering their favorite team player on? Can you still remember what it felt like getting to go to your first major league baseball game? Were you lucky enough to “live the dream” and be part of your community ball club?

Children today share the same dream and enjoy the same game, although it isn’t as easy or affordable as it was then, meeting your friends at the corner lot or school yard for a quick game.

Some things have improved over the years — inclusion of all boys and girls who share the dream. Boys and girls of all abilities across the country are registering for spring baseball. Even kids with a physical, developmental and/or intellectual challenge (disability) live the dream! There are even teams that include children in wheelchairs who love to play baseball, adapted to their needs.

Registration is open through mid-January for all Little League divisions in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — T-ball, minors, majors, juniors and Challengers, with Challenger registration open throughout the season. Whether your child is new to the game or hasn’t played in a year or two — no problem! Little League is always looking for new players.

Find a league and division that is right for you. Click here for links to a ball club closet to you. Click here for the Challenger Division Web site.

Challenger Divisions are now at three District 63 locations in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties: Dos Pueblos Little League at Girsh Park in Goleta, Carpinteria Valley Little League at El Carro Park in Carpinteria, and Montalvo Little League at the ball fields in Ventura (off Johnson Avenue, behind the Boys & Girls Club). Challenger families may choose a game time or any of these locations that is the best fit for their child.

Miss the game? Volunteer! Click here to contact your local Little League to mentor, umpire, serve in concessions, work behind the scenes, provide a player scholarship so a child or family with multiple siblings can participate. Live the dream, play the game!

— Retta Slay represents the Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers.