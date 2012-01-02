Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:17 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Registration Open for All Little League Divisions in Santa Barbara County

Boys and girls of all abilities are invited to live the dream, play the game

By Retta Slay for the Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers | January 2, 2012 | 1:20 p.m.

Remember way back when, to those early years of watching larger-than-life sports heroes on the television, listening to the plays and the scores with everyone around you cheering their favorite team player on? Can you still remember what it felt like getting to go to your first major league baseball game? Were you lucky enough to “live the dream” and be part of your community ball club?

Friends and teammates Ethan Frank and Carlos Uribe share a love of baseball.
Friends and teammates Ethan Frank and Carlos Uribe share a love of baseball. (Dos Pueblos Little League photo)

Children today share the same dream and enjoy the same game, although it isn’t as easy or affordable as it was then, meeting your friends at the corner lot or school yard for a quick game.

Some things have improved over the years — inclusion of all boys and girls who share the dream. Boys and girls of all abilities across the country are registering for spring baseball. Even kids with a physical, developmental and/or intellectual challenge (disability) live the dream! There are even teams that include children in wheelchairs who love to play baseball, adapted to their needs.

Registration is open through mid-January for all Little League divisions in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — T-ball, minors, majors, juniors and Challengers, with Challenger registration open throughout the season. Whether your child is new to the game or hasn’t played in a year or two — no problem! Little League is always looking for new players.

Find a league and division that is right for you. Click here for links to a ball club closet to you. Click here for the Challenger Division Web site.

Challenger Divisions are now at three District 63 locations in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties: Dos Pueblos Little League at Girsh Park in Goleta, Carpinteria Valley Little League at El Carro Park in Carpinteria, and Montalvo Little League at the ball fields in Ventura (off Johnson Avenue, behind the Boys & Girls Club). Challenger families may choose a game time or any of these locations that is the best fit for their child.

Miss the game? Volunteer! Click here to contact your local Little League to mentor, umpire, serve in concessions, work behind the scenes, provide a player scholarship so a child or family with multiple siblings can participate. Live the dream, play the game!

— Retta Slay represents the Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 