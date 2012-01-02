Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club to Open Station to Kids on Sunday

On-air event with other cities and states part of national ham radio Kids Day

By Rod Fritz for the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club | January 2, 2012 | 9:20 p.m.

Would you or your kids enjoy talking live on ham radio with other kids around the country?

Join the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the American Red Cross building, 2707 State St., when the club will open its radio station to the public for the American Radio Relay League’s Kids Day event.

Kids Day is an “on-the-air” event to encourage young people to have fun with ham radio. It is designed to give youngsters radio operation experience and foster interest so they might get an amateur radio license of their own. During the event, visitors will get a hands-on look at the hobby.

“Amateur radio isn’t just Morse code,” said Rod Fritz, the outreach committee chair for SBARC. “At Kids Day we’ll be letting our young visitors explore our fully equipped station’s capabilities to communicate long distances with voice, digital data and video.”

The ARRL organizes Kids Day each year and encourages amateur radio stations around the United States to participate in the event, allowing children in Santa Barbara to get on the air with kids in other cities and states. In past years, kids who have participated have been excited to see how they can transmit long distances just like broadcast stations do and enjoy competing to see who can make the longest distance contact.

Hams who were licensed as children or young adults often say that their involvement in amateur radio led them to rewarding careers in telecommunications, electronics and media. Many amateurs serve their communities with emergency communications in times of distress such as during fires, floods and severe storms that disrupt commercial phone and Internet services.

“Amateur radio operators are the original makers and hackers,” Fritz said. “We hams design, build and operate wireless stations capable of communicating around the world, even when traditional forms of communications are down.”

Doors open for Kids Day at 10 a.m. Sunday at the SBARC Club Station, which is accessible from the rear parking lot of the American Red Cross building on Alamar Street near State Street in Santa Barbara.

Children of all ages are welcome. Club members will be on hand to demonstrate and help youngsters. Information on amateur radio training and licensing will be available.

SBARC is a nonprofit public benefit corporation organized to promote education for persons interested in telecommunications, to disseminate information about scientific discoveries and progress in the field, and to train communicators for public service and emergency communications. SBARC also encourages and sponsors experiments in electronics and promotes the highest standards of practice and ethics in the conduct of communications.

— Rod Fritz is the outreach committee chair for the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 