New Book By Santa Barbara Author Leon Scott Baxter Helps Couples Avoid Relationship Recession

The Finance of Romance: Investing In Your Relationship Portfolio uses familiar strategies

By Leon Scott Baxter | January 2, 2012 | 7:19 p.m.

Santa Barbara author Leon Scott Baxter’s latest relationship self-help book, The Finance of Romance: Investing In Your Relationship Portfolio, was released in December by Cedar Fort Publishing.

Leon Scott Baxter
The book approaches strengthening relationships through the lens of finance, money, saving and investment.

“That’s just what love is, an investment you take from nothing and hope it will grow through risk, nurture and time,” Baxter said.

In a tumultuous economy, Americans have struggled and been forced to re-evaluate their finances. We’ve become experts on money, what to do with it and what not. Yet, this year, 1 million of us will divorce. Infidelity is on the rise so much that the “cheating” Web site Ashley Madison is boasting its best year. On top of that our lives are so busy with work, kids and trying to make ends meet, we seem to have forgotten to make our relationships priorities. Our nation is not only in an economic recession, but a relationship recession as well.

The Finance of Romance: Investing In Your Relationship Portfolio capitalizes on what Americans have learned these past four years economically and applies them to our relationships.

Baxter was raised living on food stamps, watching his parents fight and argue, then divorce, remarry and divorce again. He vowed not to repeat their mistakes running their relationship as haphazardly as they ran their finances, on the fly, hoping it would all work out on its own — it doesn’t.

If we expect them to be successful, relationships are long-term emotional investments that deserve as much thought, care, research and work as our financial portfolios.

Written with humor and in a style women appreciate and men understand The Finance of Romance: Investing In Your Relationship Portfolio was born of a 2008 talk Baxter gave to about 50 couples at Ocean Hills Covenant Church in Santa Barbara.

The Finance of Romance: Investing In Your Relationship Portfolio by Leon Scott Baxter was released in December.
Baxter had a habit of telling his clients, “Your relationship is an investment that will reap incredible benefits if you work at building your portfolio,” and decided to use that as a springboard for the talk. As a result, the 60-minute presentation was a success and got the ball rolling for the creation of his 13-chapter, easy-to-understand book filled with research advice, couples’ stories and practical activities.

“I find Leon’s (financial) tips sound and easy to follow,” said Timothy Tremblay, registered securities principal. “When he correlates the same tips for love, everything comes together.”

“What we need right now in our country, is stability — in employment, in the housing market, in the economy,” Baxter said. “But what we need right now in our homes is stability in our relationships. I want to help be a catalyst for that stability.”

Click here for more information about his new book or to talk about investing in relationships.

— Santa Barbara author Leon Scott Baxter can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.270.KISS (5477).

