Speaking of Stories to Open Season with ‘Nothing But Laughs’

The 17th season of Speaking of Stories will open Jan. 8-9 with Nothing But Laughs.

The traditional opening performance of comic stories has become an audience favorite. Enjoying wonderful performances that make you laugh out loud is the perfect way to start the new year right.

Artistic Director Maggie Mixsell has assembled a stellar cast of Santa Barbara favorites to bring to life these stories from Woody Allen, Christina Allison, T.C. Boyle and David Mamet.

Allison, a Santa Barbara treasure, will be performing one of her own stories, Reynaldo and the Early Bird Special.

Allison is a classically trained actress and singer and has appeared widely throughout Europe and Canada, in both grand opera and plays. Locally she has been seen at the Garvin Theatre, the Lobero Theatre, Center Stage Theater and the Ensemble Theatre in a variety of leading roles and she performs regularly with Speaking of Stories.

Her play The Canary of Wild Irish Women was presented at Ensemble’s Play Readings and in New York with the active participation of the Irish Repertory Company. Her story If Only won an Excellence in Writing at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference in 2006. She played Susaneh Winter in Ensemble’s reading of the prize winning play The Clearing. In 2006, she took part in Lady Gregory’s play Spreading the News at Center Stage. In 2007, she received an Indie Award for her performance in White Liars at the Victoria Theatre, where she was seen as the lead in Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All.

Allison is a force of nature, and her performances are always a must-see experience that promises to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Rich Hoag and Tony Miratti will join forces to bring Mamet’s Duck Variations to life.

These longtime friends have graced numerous stages in Santa Barbara and beyond, and their comic stylings are not to be missed. This is Hoag’s third appearance with Speaking of Stories, and we are thrilled to have him back. He is an accomplished actor and has appeared in more than 75 plays and musicals, both amateur and professional. He is a five-time Independent award winner, including for his one-man show, Will Rogers’ America, which he currently tours throughout the Western United States. He is also a writer and show designer and has penned scripts for the Discovery and Disney channels, as well as award-winning short films (most recently for Roaring Camp at the Telluride Film Festival).

He has appeared in several feature films lately, including Small, Beautifully Moving Parts and Killer Holiday. The native Santa Barbaran is a graduate of UCSB and is married to well-known watercolorist Ruth Ellen Hoag.

Miratti is another Santa Barbara native whose talents have taken him far from home, but luckily he always finds his way back. He attended the Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre Arts receiving his education in fields as varied as makeup, diction, movement, mime, fencing, dialects, play analysis and, of course, acting. He works as an actor in theater, film and television.

In his New York stage debut, Miratti won the New York OBIE Award for Best Actor and, during the past 25 years: Best Supporting Actor Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award, Drama Logue and L.A. Weekly Awards, and locally, Santa Barbara Independent Awards for his performances. He is a lifetime member of both the Ensemble Studio Theatre in New York and the Company of Angels in Los Angeles.

Local theatre-goers will remember him as Mark Twain in his one-man show, The Trouble Begins at Eight, at the Victoria Theatre. Also, at the Center Stage, as Pale in Burn This. He was spotted in cameo roles, in Opera Santa Barbara productions of Die Fledermaus and The Barber of Seville at the Lobero Theatre, as well as The Devil’s Disciple and All My Sons at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura. Veteran television viewers will remember Miratti on General Hospital, The Rockford Files, The Incredible Hulk, Rhoda, Cliffhangers, Emergency and others.

Robert Lesser will be performing Respect by another Santa Barbara treasure, Boyle. Boyle’s unique writings are always an audience favorite, and Lesser’s considerable talents will certainly make this performance a treat.

Lesser is a New Yorker now living in Santa Barbara. His theater credits include the New York Shakespeare Festival’s Richard the Third, on Broadway The Soft Touch directed by Alan Arkin, Rubbers and Yanks 3 Detroit 0 Top of the Seventh at the American Place Theatre, also directed by Arkin.

He has performed at the Yale Repertory’s Winterfest and appeared in Sam Shepard’s Geography of a Horse Dreamer at the Manhattan Theatre Club. In Los Angeles, he appeared at the Odyssey Theatre in Steven Berkoff’s Kvetch, and God’s Country. He was in the West Coast premier of To Gillian on her 37th birthday directed by Michael Pressman.

Lesser ‘s busy theater life in Santa Barbara includes In All Honesty and My Antonia at the Rubicon Theatre. At the Center Stage Theatre, The Goat or Who is Sylvia by Edward Albee and Becket’s Krapp’s Last Tape (Indy Award). At the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara: The Fourth Wall, Proof (Indy Award), Communicating Doors (Indy Award), The Last Night of Ballyhoo (Indy Award), The Weir, Art (Indy Award and Garland Honorable Mention), An Inspector Calls, Indiscretions and The Cripple of Inishmaan. Some of his films include Hester Street, The Big Easy, 2010, Ernest Saves Christmas, The Last Innocent Man, Shoot to Kill, Die Hard, Oscar, The Relic, Godzilla, End of Days and the Takashi Koizumi war epic, Best Wishes for Tomorrow.

Our final reading will be Devin Scott demonstrating Allen’s comic mastery with The Whore of Mensa. Scott is making his fourth appearance with Speaking of Stories. He was most recently seen in Nancy Nufer’s Food Confessions at the Rubicon Theatre Company.

Other recent acting credits include Doris Baizley’s One Day: Sarah House, Rough Crossing, Leading Ladies, The Foreigner and co-hosting the Center Stage Theater 20th Anniversary Celebration with Nufer. His local directing credits include Quinn Sosna-Spear’s In All Honesty at the Rubicon Theatre Company and Asleep on the Wind at Center Stage Theater. Scott has performed, directed and produced more than 40 plays both locally and in New York City, where he was the founding co-artistic director of the Bridge Theatre Company. Devin attended the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre.

Tickets for Nothing But Laughs are $15 for students and active duty military and $25 general admission. For this production, we are offering a limited number of early bird special seats priced at $15. These tickets are only available for the Sunday matinee performance and must be purchased by Thursday.

Center Stage offers an intimate theater experience that provides the perfect setting for enjoying the magic of hearing a great story. After the performance audience members are invited to join Mixsell and the performers for a brief reception including complimentary cookies and milk — the perfect way to end any story. Seating for the performances is general admission, as is the tradition at Center Stage; however, subscribers have the option of selecting reserved seats. Click here for more information.

Nothing But Laughs performs at 2 p.m on Sunday, Jan. 8 and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one hour before all shows.

Tickets are $10 for students and $25 general admission. Subscription packages are also available ranging from $69 to $134. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. Call the box office at 805.963.0408 or click here to purchase tickets. The Center Stage Theater is wheelchair accessible and has the Assistive Listening System in place for patrons who are hard of hearing.

— Teri Ball is executive director of Speaking of Stories.