U.S. Bank CEO Richard Davis to Speak at Channel City Club Luncheon

Channel City Club will host a luncheon at noon Friday, Jan. 11 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road. Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Richard Davis, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank, will speak on “Sustaining Momentum: Delivering Consistent, Predictable and Repeatable Performance.”

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company with more than $352 billion in total assets and businesses across the United States, Canada and Europe, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., the nation’s fifth-largest commercial bank.

Davis has been an influencing force in the banking industry for 35 years. His leadership and prudent approach to financial management has garnered national and international praise for U.S. Bancorp, which has emerged as strong and stable following one of the most difficult chapters in banking history.

During his career, Davis has held executive level positions with Bank of America and Security Pacific Bank, both in Los Angeles, and with legacy organizations of today’s U.S. Bancorp, which includes the former Firstar Corporation in Milwaukee and Star Banc Corporation in Cincinnati.

He is a member of the Financial Services Forum; International Monetary Conference; representative for the Ninth District of the Federal Reserve serving as the president of the Financial Advisory Committee; and director Xcel Energy.

A recipient of the President’s Lifetime Volunteer Service Award, he received the Henrickson’s Award for Ethical Leadership.

Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from California State University at Fullerton.

Reservations are required no later than Tuesday, Jan. 8. For more information, call 805.884.6636 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Judith Hill is executive director of the Channel City Club.