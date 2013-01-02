Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:45 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

U.S. Bank CEO Richard Davis to Speak at Channel City Club Luncheon

By Judith Hill for the Channel City Club | January 2, 2013 | 3:49 p.m.

Channel City Club will host a luncheon at noon Friday, Jan. 11 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road. Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Richard Davis, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank, will speak on “Sustaining Momentum: Delivering Consistent, Predictable and Repeatable Performance.”

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company with more than $352 billion in total assets and businesses across the United States, Canada and Europe, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., the nation’s fifth-largest commercial bank.

Davis has been an influencing force in the banking industry for 35 years. His leadership and prudent approach to financial management has garnered national and international praise for U.S. Bancorp, which has emerged as strong and stable following one of the most difficult chapters in banking history.

During his career, Davis has held executive level positions with Bank of America and Security Pacific Bank, both in Los Angeles, and with legacy organizations of today’s U.S. Bancorp, which includes the former Firstar Corporation in Milwaukee and Star Banc Corporation in Cincinnati.

He is a member of the Financial Services Forum; International Monetary Conference; representative for the Ninth District of the Federal Reserve serving as the president of the Financial Advisory Committee; and director Xcel Energy.

A recipient of the President’s Lifetime Volunteer Service Award, he received the Henrickson’s Award for Ethical Leadership.

Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from California State University at Fullerton.

Reservations are required no later than Tuesday, Jan. 8. For more information, call 805.884.6636 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Judith Hill is executive director of the Channel City Club.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 