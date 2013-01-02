Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:44 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Ranks Among 100 Best Values in Public Universities

By UCSB | January 2, 2013 | 5:05 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara has moved up three spots in Kiplinger’s Personal Finance 2012-13 list of 100 best values in public colleges and universities.

The annual ranking cites four-year schools that combine outstanding education with economic value.

UCSB is ranked No. 14, a jump from No. 17 in last year’s rankings. Other UC campuses in the top 25 include UCLA at No. 6, UC Berkeley at No. 8, UC San Diego at No. 10, UC Irvine at No. 17 and UC Davis at No. 23.

“We are very pleased to once again receive national recognition –– and confirmation –– of the exceptional value of a UC Santa Barbara education,” Chancellor Henry Yang said. “Teaching and mentoring students is our highest priority. As valued members of our vibrant academic community, our students study with award-winning professors, engage in original undergraduate research, and participate in cutting-edge intellectual activity that spans the disciplines. We understand what an important investment this is for our students and families.”

In determining the rankings, Kiplinger’s assesses quality and affordability of each college and university according to a number of measurable standards, including the admission rate, the percentage of students who return for sophomore year, the student-faculty ratio, and the four-year graduation rate. Cost criteria include low sticker prices, abundant financial aid and low average debt at graduation.

Many schools have appeared on the list multiple times, including UCSB.

“We applaud this year’s top 100 schools for their efforts to maintain academic standards while meeting the financial needs of their students,” said Janet Bodnar, editor of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance.

The annual public school rankings appear in Kiplinger’s February 2013 issue –– currently on newsstands –– and online by clicking here. Visitors to the website will find special interactive features, including frequently asked questions about the public colleges rankings; and data sortable by criteria, such as state, tuition cost, average debt and admission rate.

For nine decades, the Kiplinger organization has led the way in personal finance and business forecasting. Founded in 1920 by W. M. Kiplinger, the company developed The Kiplinger Letter, which launched in 1923 and remains the longest continuously published newsletter in the United States. In 1947, Kiplinger created Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, the first magazine of its kind in the United States.

