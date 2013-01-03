Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:29 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

‘Avoid the 12’ Holiday DUI Crackdown Ends with 147 Arrests, No Fatalities

By Sgt. Kevin Huddle for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department | January 3, 2013 | 12:25 a.m.

The 2012-13 Winter Holiday DUI Mobilization crackdown on impaired drivers has ended and resulted in a significant number of DUI arrests from the sobriety checkpoints, special saturation patrols and routine patrol within Santa Barbara County during the Avoid the 12 DUI campaign for the past 19 days.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14 through midnight Tuesday, Jan. 1, officers representing 12 county law enforcement agencies have arrested 147 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In 2011-12, 154 DUI arrests occurred during the same time period. During the 2012-13 winter campaign, there was not a DUI-related fatality. Last year there was one alcohol-related death during the year end campaign.

Note: These numbers are only provisional with some agencies yet to report or coroner reports pending.

Law enforcement officials will be conducting more Avoid DUI operations throughout the county during Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 3) and then again for local St. Patrick’s Day festivities in March. Police, sheriff’s and CHP officials encourage all motorists to help law enforcement every day by report drunken drivers. Call 9-1-1 anytime you encounter an impaired driver.

DUI checkpoints, along with regularly scheduled high-visibility DUI enforcement, are proven strategies with the goal of removing impaired drivers from the road and heightening awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, sobriety checkpoint programs can yield considerable cost savings: $6 for every $1 spent.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Avoid the 12 is named for the 12 law enforcement agencies within Santa Barbara County that work together to combat impaired driving.

— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 