Bringing Passion Back the Focus of Jan. 10 Free Workshop

South Coast author and business coach Dr. Kyre Adept will offer a free workshop on “Three Techniques to Switch Your Passion Back On” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Synergy Business & Technology Center, 1 North Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

“The workshop will explore such topics as being in the ‘now,’ not having to do it all yourself; what do you love and what are you expert at,” Dr. Adept said.

A 12-year Central Coast resident, Dr. Adept is the principal at the Art of Integration as well as the funder of the Church of Chocolate.

— Dr. Kyre Adept is an author and business coach.