Make a Difference in the New Year as Adult Literacy Volunteer

Make a New Year’s resolution to volunteer in 2013! The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program seeks tutors to help adults with reading, writing, math and English language skills.

The next two-session training for volunteers will be 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 12 and Jan. 19. The tutor training course will meet in the Townley Room at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Free tutoring helps adult learners reach their goals, including improving job skills, studying for the GED test, or learning how to help their own children do homework. For the past 25 years, the library’s literacy program has offered no-cost, one-to-one, flexibly scheduled tutoring at all library branches.

New volunteers must take nine hours of tutor training before being matched with a learner, and tutors are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring.

To sign up for the training course, please call 805.564.5619 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Turn your New Year’s resolution to volunteer into a positive step — and help someone who has made their own New Year’s resolution to learn something new.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is an adult literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.