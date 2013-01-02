Man Attempts Suicide While in Police Custody

A man is on life support after attempting to commit suicide over the weekend in a holding cell at the Santa Maria police station, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Lt. Norm Come told Noozhawk that a man, whose name has not been released, made an unsuccessful attempt to kill himself about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

For privacy reasons, Come said, the manner in which the man tried to commit suicide and his age and identity will not be released.

“My understanding is that he’s on life support,” he said. “We’re not sure what the long-term prognosis is at this point.”

