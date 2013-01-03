Michael Stein, Gamble Parks Join Board of Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation

The Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation is pleased to announce Michael Stein and Gamble Parks as new board members.

Stein is a principal at CFO Consulting LLC, and he has extensive experience with high-growth and technology firms. His specialties include financial planning, strategy development, operations and accounting.

Stein’s prior financial executive positions include CFO of Estalea, senior vice president of finance at Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts, and CFO of Alert Cellular, Miramar Systems and Spectron Microsystems.

In addition to his involvement with Hospice of Santa Barbara, Stein is also involved in numerous nonprofit boards, including the Sansum Clinic Foundation, the Montecito Trails Foundation and the Girls Inc. Audit Committee.

Parks works as an attorney for Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP, practicing in the areas of estate planning and administration.

Parks graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., where she also earned a juris doctor degree. Following law school, Gamble clerked for The Honorable Graham Mullen, chief U.S. judge for the Western District of North Carolina.

After this, she practiced in Charlotte, N.C., until moving to California in 2001. Most recently, Gamble worked as the director of estate planning services at Mercer Advisors in Santa Barbara and also maintained a private estate planning practice prior to joining the firm. Parks is admitted to practice in both California and North Carolina.

In addition to her work with Hospice of Santa Barbara, she is also a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), serves on the Planned Giving Committee of the Music Academy of the West and on the board of Dog Adoption Welfare Group (DAWG).

She has previously served on the boards of the Santa Barbara County Bar, the Santa Barbara Barristers and the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.