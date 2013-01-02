Montecito Trails Foundation to Hold Annual Public Meeting

The Montecito Trails Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real in Carpinteria.

This meeting is open to the public, and all are welcome.

The new officers and board members will be introduced, and updates on the Hot Springs and Franklin Trail projects will be presented.

Guest speaker James Wapotich will give a special presentation on the Romero Canyon Trail.

Wapotich, a featured Santa Barbara News-Press columnist, has hiked the front and back country for the past 15 years and is working on a book about the Santa Barbara trails.

Established in 1964, the Montecito Trails Foundation maintains approximately 200 miles of scenic trails in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. These trails are popular with hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.

The foundation plays a key roll in the acquisition and acceptance of trails by the County of Santa Barbara and is actively involved with local government trail issues. It also works with landowners to negotiate trail easements. It is a volunteer organization funded through tax-deductible membership dues and donations.

— Claire Baker is an Advisory Board member for the Montecito Trails Foundation.