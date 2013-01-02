Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:38 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Trails Foundation to Hold Annual Public Meeting

By Claire Baker for the Montecito Trails Foundation | January 2, 2013 | 7:44 p.m.

The Montecito Trails Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real in Carpinteria.

This meeting is open to the public, and all are welcome.

The new officers and board members will be introduced, and updates on the Hot Springs and Franklin Trail projects will be presented.

Guest speaker James Wapotich will give a special presentation on the Romero Canyon Trail.

Wapotich, a featured Santa Barbara News-Press columnist, has hiked the front and back country for the past 15 years and is working on a book about the Santa Barbara trails.

Established in 1964, the Montecito Trails Foundation maintains approximately 200 miles of scenic trails in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. These trails are popular with hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.

The foundation plays a key roll in the acquisition and acceptance of trails by the County of Santa Barbara and is actively involved with local government trail issues. It also works with landowners to negotiate trail easements. It is a volunteer organization funded through tax-deductible membership dues and donations.

— Claire Baker is an Advisory Board member for the Montecito Trails Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 