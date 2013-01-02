Pile Driving to Begin Wednesday for Hwy. 101/Union Valley Parkway Interchange Project

Construction on the Highway 101/Union Valley Parkway Interchange project will continue with a pile-driving operation for a three-week period beginning Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

This pile-driving operation will occur Monday through Friday.

Property owners in the adjacent area can expect this road work to be noisy and should prepare accordingly for this temporary phase of construction.

The $10.3 million project is partially funded ($4.8 million) by Proposition 1B, a $19.9 billion transportation bond approved by voters in 2006 and ($4.8 million) from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Measure A, a local sales tax measure for transportation projects. The contractor for the project is Granite Construction.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.