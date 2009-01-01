Channel Islands YMCA Facilities Open Free to Public For a Week

The Channel Islands YMCA, seven branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, offers encouragement and support during challenging and uncertain times, such as those the community is facing now amid the economic downturn.

Like so many Americans, members of the community are feeling overwhelmed, stressed and powerless. Now more than ever, residents need to focus on the important areas of their lives where they have the power to make a positive difference — health and well-being, family and community.

The YMCA facilities in Camarillo, Lompoc, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez and Ventura will be open to the public from Jan. 5-11, providing the opportunity to sample a wide array of activities and fitness equipment and the many ways to get involved at a community level.

It is a good time for families and individuals to renew their focus on three areas that the YMCA believes form the foundation for strong, healthy families and communities:

» Physical exercise, even at moderate levels, can reduce the physical and emotional symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety. Over the long term, regular exercise can ward against the physical and financial toll of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. Experts agree that investing in health and well-being always offers a positive return.

» Family strengthening is equally important. Make family time a priority and include children in discussions about how to trim budgets. Eating dinner as a family or enjoying a Saturday afternoon activity together can bring families closer and reinforce the idea that family members support one another in difficult times.

» Connections to community bind people together, offer support and give people an important sense of belonging. Getting engaged in one’s community, volunteering to help others in need and enjoying friendship and camaraderie enrich lives and make individuals, families and communities stronger and more resilient.

Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.