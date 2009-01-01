Prizes, Titles On the Line as Surf Happens Contest Gets Ready to Roll at Rincon

Santa Barbara County’s oldest and most revered surfing competition returns to the fabled cobblestones of Rincon Point Jan. 17-18 for the Deckers Rincon Classic presented by Surf Happens.

With more than $50,000 in sponsor-donated prizes and the bragging rights of competing for the coveted divisional titles on the line, the 26th annual event will showcase the area’s top surfers, bringing together the multigenerational extended family of locals who call her shoreline home, to celebrate the spirit of Aloha through the sport and lifestyle of surfing.

The surfing competition is an all-ages event made up of 14 divisions from the 11-and-under Gremlins to the 55-plus Legends division, and will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. In addition to the regular divisions, the Rincon Classic will feature specialty division favorites such as the Red Bull Airshow, the Budlight Professional “Budlight Pro” Division ($4,500 purse), the Wahoo’s Expression Session and the Oxbow Long Board Divisions.

This year, the event dropped the first division cost by $10 and included the insurance as part of that fee. The first division entry is $60, $40 for the second division with bigger discounts for three or more and $150 for the Budlight Pro division. Register online at www.surfhappens.com.

In addition, the Rincon Classic has launched its first live Webcast. Courtesy of ReelComp.com, the event will be captured live, featuring announcing and commentating, scores, special guests, on-beach interviews, online giveaways, instant replays, highlight video clips and 15- to 30-second sponsor advertisements.

After the contest, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host the 2009 “Classic Sunday” awards ceremony and a live and silent auction fundraiser.

Enjoy food catered by Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, find out the results of this year’s contest winners, view highlights of the 2009 event, bid and win big at the silent and live auctions to help raise money for Heal The Ocean, Hugs For Cubs, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and the Surf Happens Foundation. Also featured is a photo slideshow courtesy of dubock.com and Santa Barbara’s homegrown reggae talent, Cornerstone.

Until Jan. 5, submit your video at ReelComp.com for a chance to win $500, a surf swag and free registration to the Rincon Classic. The top four winners will win prizes.

For more information, including a schedule of events, click on the following links: www.rinconclassic.com, www.surfhappens.com, www.myspace.com/rinconclassic.

Chris Keet is owner of Surf Happens and director of the Rincon Classic.