Small Business Entrepreneurship Center: Free Business Workshop

A free business workshop Wednesday will help budding entrepreneurs and existing business owners get the new year off to the right start. The seminar is presented by SCORE-Service Corps of Retired Executives and the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.

Reservations are not required for the workshop, which will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Eastside Branch , 1100 E. Montecito St. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation.

The seminar will be followed by a meeting of the Inventors Workshop International’s Santa Barbara region chapter.

For more information, contact Alan Tratner at [email protected] or call 805.879.1729.

Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.