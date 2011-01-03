10 Barrels of Oil Spill at Greka Energy Facility

The cause of the leak is traced to a mechanical failure at the well head

About 10 barrels of crude oil and two barrels of produced water spilled Monday morning at a Greka Energy facility in the 5000 block of Zaca Station Road in Los Olivos, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

The location is known as the Chamberlin Lease, and Greka representatives responded to the scene about 9 a.m.

Officials said the cause of the spill was a mechanical failure at the well head.

Greka has had issues with spills in the past. Most recently, at least one barrel of crude oil oozed into a creek near 6300 Palmer Road in Santa Maria on Dec. 22. Officials said it appeared to be caused by a faulty pipe.

Earlier last year, on July 26, four gallons of oil and produced water leaked out of a tank because of an injection pump malfunction.

In December 2008, there was a series of four spills at the Greka facilities that collectively leaked more than 12,000 gallons of crude oil and produced water.

